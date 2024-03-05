

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rotork plc (ROR.L) reported preliminary 2023 profit before tax of 150.6 million pounds compared to 124.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 13.2 pence compared to 10.8 pence. Adjusted operating profit increased to 164.5 million pounds from 143.2 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 14.6 pence compared to 12.7 pence.



Reported revenue was 719.1 million pounds, up 12.0% from last year. On an OCC basis sales grew 13.6% year-on-year. Order intake was 7.8% higher year-on-year on an OCC basis.



The Board recommended a final dividend of 4.65 pence per share. With the 2023 interim dividend of 2.55 pence, the total dividend for the year is 7.20 pence, a 7.5% increase on the 2022 full-year dividend. The final dividend will be payable on 24 May 2024 to shareholders on the register on 19 April 2024.



Rotork also announced a share buyback programme to repurchase ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each. The aggregate purchase price of all ordinary shares acquired under the programme will be no more than 50 million pounds.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken