

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Keller Group Plc (KLR.L), a geotechnical engineering company, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2023 profit before tax surged 123 percent to 125.6 million pounds from last year's 56.3 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 120.5 pence, up 93 percent from 62.4 pence last year.



Underlying profit before tax was 153.4 million pounds, compared to 93.5 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 153.9 pence, compared to 100.7 pence in the prior year.



Revenue edged up 1 percent to 2.966 billion pounds from last year's 2.944 billion pounds.



Further, the company said its Board is recommending a final dividend of 31.3 pence per share, up from 24.5 pence paid last year. This would increase the total dividend for 2023 by 20% to 45.2 pence per share.



If approved, the proposed 2023 final dividend will be paid on June 28 to shareholders on the register as at the close of business on May 31.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company said that its current level of trading together with robust order book mean that the firm enters the new year with confidence.



'The strong momentum of the business is encouraging and whilst inevitably there will be fluctuations across the Group, our diverse revenues and improved operational delivery underpin our expectation that 2024 will be another year of underlying progress,' it said.



