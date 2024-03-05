

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SIG plc (SHI.L) posted fiscal 2023 loss before tax of 31.9 million pounds compared to profit of 27.5 million pounds, last year. Loss per share was 3.8 pence compared to profit of 1.3 pence. Underlying profit before tax declined to 17.4 million pounds from 51.6 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 0.4 pence compared to 3.2 pence.



For the full year ended 31 December 2023, revenue was 2.76 billion pounds, compared to 2.74 billion pounds, last year. Underlying revenue was 2.76 billion pounds compared to 2.74 billion pounds. Full year like-for-like sales were down 2%, for the period.



The Group stated that no dividend will be paid for 2023.



