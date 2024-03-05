

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hochschild Mining Plc. (HOC.L, HCHDF) said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Amarillo Mineracao do Brasil Ltda., has entered into an option agreement and certain ancillary with Cerrado Gold Inc., by which Cerrado has granted Amarillo Mineracao the option to acquire a 100% interest in Cerrado's Monte Do Carmo Project located in the mining-friendly state of Tocantins, Brazil.



The Project, comprising 21 mineral concessions encompassing 82,542 hectares, hosts multiple identified gold targets along a 30km mineralised trend, including the principal Serra Alta gold deposit, which hosts a Measured and Indicated resource of 1,012koz gold and Inferred resource of 66koz gold and was the subject of a Feasibility Study dated 31 October 2023.



Amarillo Mineracao has agreed to advance to Cerrado an amount equal to $15 million by way of 10% interest-bearing secured loan and has committed to incur a minimum of $5 million in exploration expenditures at the Project during a 12.5-month period ending on 19 March 2025.



At any time during the Option Period, Amarillo Mineracao may elect to exercise the Option to acquire a 100% interest in the Project by deemed repayment of the Signing Loan, and by making further cash payments to Cerrado totaling $45 million in the aggregate, in multiple installments over the next three years. Hochschild has provided a guarantee of the obligations of Amarillo Mineracao under the Agreements.



Upon obtaining the Cerrado Shareholder Approval, the Signing Loan, together with all accrued and unpaid interest thereon and expenses relating thereto, shall be deemed to be repaid in full by Cerrado by the concurrent set off of an amount equal to the Signing Loan due by Amarillo Mineração as part of the Purchase Price.



If Cerrado fails to secure the Cerrado Shareholder Approval on or before 30 June 2024, the Signing Loan will mature on 30 September 2024, at which time Cerrado will be obliged to: (i) repay the Signing Loan and other expenses no later than 30 September 2024; (ii) reimburse Amarillo Mineracao for any costs incurred on the Project between the date of signing of the Agreements and the date of termination of the Option; and (iii) pay to Amarillo Mineracao a break fee in the amount of US$2.5 million.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken