

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L) reported full year 2023 profit before tax of 422.3 million pounds compared to 419.8 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 183.4 pence compared to 178.4 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 551.1 million pounds, up 10.9% at constant currency and an increase of 6.0% at actual rates. Adjusted EPS was 223.0 pence, up 11.0% at constant currency and an increase of 5.6% at actual rates.



Full year 2023 adjusted revenue was 3.33 billion pounds, an increase of 7.1% at constant currency and up 4.3% at actual rates. LFL revenue growth was 6.2% at constant currency.



The Directors will propose a final dividend of 74.0 pence per share at the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2024, to be paid on 21 June 2024 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 31 May 2024.



