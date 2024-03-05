

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RIT Capital Partners plc (RCP.L), an investment trust, Tuesday reported that its fiscal 2023 profit before taxation was 66.1 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 577.2 million pounds.



Profit per share was 43.8 pence, compared to loss of 371.3 pence per share a year ago.



Revenue loss before tax was 2.9 million pounds, compared to loss of 14.3 million pounds last year. Revenue loss per share was 1.9 pence, compared to 9.2 pence a year ago.



NAV per share grew 3.2 percent to 2,426 pence.



Total income was 143.2 million pounds, compared to last year's negative 508.6 million pounds. Investment income grew to 29.3 million pounds from 19.1 million pounds last year.



Further, the company said its Board intends to pay a dividend of 39 pence per share in 2024 in two equal instalments, in April and October, a 2.6 percent increase over the previous year.



