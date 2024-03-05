

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Supreme Court has ruled that states do not have the power to remove a presidential candidate from the ballot under the Constitution's 'insurrectionist ban.'



SCOTUS made this opinion in a case by former President Donald Trump challenging Colorado Supreme Court's ban in December.



The Colorado Supreme Court had ruled that Trump cannot contest for the November presidential election from the state's ballot, citing an insurrection clause in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. constitution.



The court ruled that Trump was not an eligible candidate because he incited the Capitol riot insurrection.



Trump filed an appeal against this ruling to the US Supreme Court.



'We conclude that states may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But states have no power under the Constitution to enforce Sections 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the presidency,' the court's nine-member bench said in its unanimous opinion Monday.



The apex court made it clear that Congress, not states, has the power to enforce the provision against federal officials and candidates.



Following Colorado, two more states had disqualified Trump from the ballot on similar grounds.



The Supreme Court ruling overrides challenges brought in Maine and Illinois, reports said.



This is seen as a big boost to Trump in the ongoing election campaign, where he is leading against his lone remaining prominent rival, Nikki Haley.



Trump has already won the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire, Michigan and South Carolina primaries.



With Trump already enjoying a big lead over Haley in terms of winning the number of delegates, all eyes are now on Super Tuesday.



