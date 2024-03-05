

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Swiss International Air Lines said, with effect from 1 May 2024, the presently three-member top management body will be expanded with the addition of a Chief Operating Officer. Oliver Buchhofer, presently Head of Operations, has been appointed as COO.



SWISS has also appointed Dennis Weber as Chief Financial Officer. He is presently Head of Investor Relations at Lufthansa Group, and will assume his CFO duties on 1 May 2024. He succeeds Markus Binkert, who will leave the company at the end of May.



