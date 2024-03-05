

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As Europe is ending the heating season and starting preparing for next winter, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson called on EU member states to take measures to lessen dependence on Russia for their future gas requirements.



Addressing a press conference in Brussels on Europe's energy security, Simson said, 'Europe is today in a fairly stable place' with REPowerEU framework delivering concrete results in two years.



Russian gas supplies accounted for 15 percent of the EU total gas imports last year, compared to 24 percent in 2022 and 45 percent the year before the war against Ukraine started.



Overall, gas imports from Russia decreased by 71 percent since 2021.



EU gas prices have gone down significantly and are now quite stable. They closed last week at around 25 EUR/MWh, a level last recorded before the war started.



Gas storage is at 62 percent. 'At this pace, we will arrive at the end of the heating season with a storage level between 45 and 55 percent. This is a good basis to start the new injection season,' she told reporters.



On the supply side, the European gas market is well supplied, according to her. 'Europe can rely on a solid network of reliable suppliers. Our main suppliers now are Norway and the US'.



Simson said EU Member States have options to source gas from other routes as the transit agreement between Gazprom and Naftogaz is due to expire in December. The shortfall left by the stop of Russian supplies through this route can be absorbed by the European market.



She announced that the Energy Ministers of EU have reached an agreement on the Commission recommendation to continue voluntary demand reduction by 15 percent over the next year.



'We must end this year with even less Russian gas in our system than the year before,' Simson said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken