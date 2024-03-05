

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Semiconductor manufacturer, Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Tuesday announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA 510(k) clearance and commercial launch of Sensinel Cardiopulmonary Management or CPM System, a non-invasive device that measures cardiopulmonary movements for chronic disease management.



The Sensinel CPM system is equipped with a set of physiological indicators to help care teams better manage chronic conditions early and remotely, as well as in a precise manner.



The company explained that the device captures the cardiopulmonary movements of patients and then uploads it to the Analog Devices's Sensinel CPM Cloud Platform using a cellular link. Later, the data is analyzed using the company's Sensinel CPM Intelligent Algorithms in the cloud.



Currently, Analog's stock is slipping 0.36 percent, to $193.95 on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken