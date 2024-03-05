

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Computer hardware manufacturer, Western Digital Corp. (WDC), Tuesday announced the names of Chief Executives for its flash memory and hard-disk drive or HDD units to be appointed after the company separation in the second half of 2024.



Irving Tan, current Executive Vice President, Global Operations at Western Digital, will step into the CEO role for the HDD company, whereas current company CEO David Goeckeler would lead the flash memory business.



Last year, the company had announced its decision to separate its memory business into two publicly traded firms, in order to create shareholder value and long-term success for its business.



The company stated that the appointments would be effective upon the successful completion of a planned separation.



Currently, Western Digital's stock is moving down 1.32 percent, to $63.47 on the Nasdaq.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken