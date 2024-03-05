A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Smart Technologies to Present at Upcoming Conferences in March

Emerging Growth Conference on March 6

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:AZ)(TSXV:AZ)($AZ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, today announced that management will be present at upcoming conferences in March:

Emerging Growth Conference at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 6, 2024

The Emerging Growth Conference is a live, interactive online event that gives existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with company representatives in real time. The Conference is being held March 6-7, 2024. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the event. To register for the conference and receive any updates that are released, please visit: https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1650531&tp_key=ca9510e531&sti=az

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference, following the event.

iAccess Alpha Best Ideas Spring Virtual Conference at 12 p.m Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 12

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences, where presenting companies are recommended by a network of investors. The conference format spans two days, with company webcast presentations on day one, followed by one-on-one meetings with company management teams on day two. This Virtual conference is being held March 12-13, 2024. Management will also be available for 1x1 meetings on Wednesday, March 13th. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3024/50083. To schedule a meeting, please contact your iAccess Alpha representative. For more information about the conference or to register, please visit https://www.iaccessalpha.com/

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping chart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

Investor Contacts:

Brett Maas, Managing Principal, Hayden IR, LLC

brett@haydenir.com

(646) 536-7331

SOURCE: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

