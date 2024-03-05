

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study has shed light on the link between sleep apnea and cognitive problems or memory decline. Sleep apnea is a severe medical condition characterized by repeated breathing pauses during sleep.



The study reveals a strong connection between this disorder and cognitive decline, indicating that individuals with sleep apnea may face an increased risk of cognitive issues that could negatively affect their quality of life.



The preliminary study was conducted by researchers at Boston Medical Center and involved 4,257 participants who were asked to fill out a questionnaire about their sleep patterns, memory, and cognitive problems. Among those surveyed, 1,079 reported symptoms of sleep apnea, such as snoring, gasping, or breathing interruptions during sleep.



The study found that people with sleep apnea symptoms were more likely to experience morning headaches and have difficulty focusing on tasks.



The study discovered that individuals with sleep apnea were approximately 50% more likely to experience memory and thinking problems than those without the condition.



The study's lead researcher, Dominique Low, emphasized the importance of early screening for sleep apnea, as prompt diagnosis and treatment can significantly enhance the patient's quality of life. These findings will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's 76th Annual Meeting in 2024.



The study reinforces the significance of early screening and intervention for sleep apnea and suggests a strong correlation between sleep apnea and cognitive function, underscoring the need for proactive measures in managing sleep apnea.



Low acknowledged that the study had several limitations and that further research is necessary to explore the connection between sleep apnea and cognitive impairment to develop effective treatment plans.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken