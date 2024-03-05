FedEx Corporation: Thurgood Marshall College Fund and FedEx Help Students Continue Education

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 5, 2024 / FedEx has been a longtime supporter of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), providing annual support of the TMCF Leadership Institute and Recruitment Fair and the continued college education of multiple TMCF member-school students through scholarships. Since TMCF member-school students are mostly first-generation to attend college (52 percent) and overwhelmingly come from low-income families (over 72 percent are Pell Grant eligible, and 97 percent apply for some type of financial aid), scholarship assistance is a critical resource for ensuring that students both continue their education and graduate from college. Without this aid, even the best of students are challenged to make ends meet and continue their education - even those earning good grades.

Over the past two years TMCF has collaborated with the FedEx NFL Air & Ground program to provide needs-based scholarships through the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school year at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx Corporation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex-corporation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com