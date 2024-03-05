

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent survey conducted by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center revealed that many Americans are unaware of certain lifestyle factors that can elevate the risk of colorectal cancer, such as alcohol consumption and lack of exercise.



This lack of awareness about the risk factors for colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer, maybe a contributing factor to the increasing number of cases of the disease.



Cleveland Clinic's gastrointestinal oncologist, Suneel Kamath, MD, has highlighted that a significant number of colon cancer cases in the United States could be prevented.



The survey polled around 1,000 U.S. adults and found significant knowledge gaps among the general public. The findings, collected in early February 2024, suggest that the lack of awareness about risk factors may be linked to the increasing rates of colorectal cancer, especially among young individuals.



The survey also showed that Black and Hispanic communities exhibit a higher lack of awareness regarding colorectal cancer risk factors, which could lead to a greater prevalence of colon cancer in these populations.



The survey underscores the importance of educational initiatives to inform people about colorectal cancer risk factors and symptoms. People aged 45 and above must speak to their primary care provider about the most suitable colorectal cancer screening test, understand their family medical history, recognize warning signs, and maintain a strong relationship with their healthcare provider to promptly address any symptoms.



Recent data indicates that colorectal cancer has become a top cause of cancer-related deaths among individuals under 55 years old.



Kamath has stressed that advocacy campaigns by government and nonprofit organizations play a crucial role in raising awareness about colorectal cancer risk factors. Understanding and addressing these modifiable risk factors could significantly reduce the incidence of colon cancer and save lives.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken