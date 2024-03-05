

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Results from a study supported by the NIH revealed the effectiveness of using a preventive dose of the antibiotic doxycycline, known as Doxy-PEP, within 72 hours after unprotected sex to prevent bacterial sexually transmitted infections or STIs.



Population-level analysis by the San Francisco Department of Public Health demonstrated a significant and lasting decline in STIs following the adoption of Doxy-PEP guidelines, as it became the first city to recommend post-exposure prophylaxis for certain groups.



This approach, involving a single 200mg dose of doxycycline, showed a 50% reduction in chlamydia and syphilis cases in San Francisco.



Gay and bisexual men and transgender women in San Francisco were provided with doxycycline to take within 72 hours of unprotected sex, resulting in decreased cases of chlamydia and syphilis over a year.



Findings presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections indicated the rapid impact of doxyPEP on STI prevention.



Additional results from an open-label extension of the study showed sustained reduction of bacterial STIs among specific groups. Organizations like the San Francisco AIDS Foundation reported a high uptake of Doxy-PEP, resulting in a substantial decrease in bacterial STIs among clients.



While the approach has shown effectiveness in certain groups, it is not recommended for cis-gender women due to insufficient evidence.



Concerns about antibiotic resistance have been raised, but current data suggest that the use of doxycycline does not significantly contribute to resistance.



