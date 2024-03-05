

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com's (AMZN) cloud division Amazon Web Services has announced that it will launch an AWS infrastructure Region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2026. The company also plans to invest more than $5.3 billion in the kingdom.



The cloud region will enable customers to securely store content and run workloads while offering higher speed for its users.



'Today's announcement supports the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's digital transformation with the highest levels of security and resilience available on AWS cloud infrastructure, helping serve fast-growing demand for cloud services across the Middle East,' said Prasad Kalyanaraman, vice president of Infrastructure Services at AWS.



'The partnership with AWS and their announcement of an AWS Region, backed by a $5.3 billion investment, ignites a new era of technological excellence and innovation for the Kingdom,' said His Excellency Engineer Abdullah Alswaha, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Minister of Communications and Information Technology. 'This cloud Region demonstrates a firm commitment to research, innovation, and empowering entrepreneurs to achieve prosperity for our region and the world.'



The new AWS Region will consist of three Availability Zones at launch, adding to the existing 105 Availability Zones across 33 geographic regions globally.



AWS now has plans to launch 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.



