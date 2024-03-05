

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oregon passed the Oregon Right to Repair Act on March 4th with minimal opposition.



The act builds upon existing right-to-repair laws in Minnesota and California by prohibiting 'parts pairing.' The bill has received acclaim from consumer advocates and right-to-repair supporters for expanding consumer choices in repairing gadgets.



If signed into law by Gov. Tina Kotek, the bill would grant Oregon residents the freedom to repair their electronics by removing manufacturer constraints.



Oregon would join a small group of states that allow consumers to repair their personal electronics, forcing manufacturers to offer necessary resources for repairs.



If enacted, the law would impact devices sold post-2015, excluding phones until July 2021, with parts pairing prohibition applying to items sold after 2025. While the legislation exempts certain device categories, such as video game consoles and medical equipment, it specifically includes 'Electric toothbrushes.'



Repair companies and advocates are applauding Oregon's bill for its potential to enhance repair accessibility and affordability.



However, electronics firms have expressed opposition to the bill, citing concerns over device security and consumer safety.



Apple, in particular, has expressed apprehension over the bill's broad implications, warning of potential security risks and safety issues associated with unauthorized parts usage. The tech giant firmly believes that the bill could compromise the privacy and safety of Oregonians and is committed to supporting repair laws that prioritize consumer protection.



Despite opposition from some electronics companies, the bill is seen as a progressive step in the right-to-repair legislation.



Consumer advocates believe that the law would significantly help consumers and small repair businesses by providing them with an opportunity to repair their devices without having to rely on manufacturers, thereby increasing competition and reducing electronic waste.



