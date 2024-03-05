

PLEASANTON (dpa-AFX) - Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $609.68 million, or $1.82 per share. This compares with $447.04 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $6.02 billion from $5.21 billion last year.



Ross Stores Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $609.68 Mln. vs. $447.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.82 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.02 Bln vs. $5.21 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.29 to $1.35



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken