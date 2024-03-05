

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for MeridianLink, Inc. (MLNK):



Earnings: -$29.6 million in Q4 vs. -$5.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.38 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, MeridianLink, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.29 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.07 per share Revenue: $74.6 million in Q4 vs. $70.6 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $75-$78 mln



