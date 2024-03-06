

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY.PK), a Norwegian aluminum and renewable energy company, said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Executive Vice President, Trond Olaf Christophersen, as acting CFO with effect from March 6.



As announced earlier, CFO Pal Kildemo, will leave the company latest August 31 to join a new company.



Christophersen, currently Executive Vice President for Corporate Development in Hydro, will remain in his current role and in addition act as CFO until a new CFO has been appointed.



The energy firm added that the process to find the new CFO has already started.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken