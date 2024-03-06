

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sustainable paper-based packaging provider DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L), on Wednesday, issued Q3 trading statement and reported that the overall trading together with its outlook for the remainder of the year remains in line with management expectations.



The company has reported a positive trend in like-for-like corrugated box volume performance, indicating an improvement in comparison to the first half of the financial year. Flat like-for-like volumes have been observed since November 1st, 2023, with North America and Eastern Europe experiencing good growth in the quarter. However, Northern Europe has witnessed a weaker performance.



The company is currently focused on resilient pricing, operational efficiency, and strict cost control. The anticipated containerboard price increases are expected to be reflected in ongoing packaging prices, following the usual lag.



Miles Roberts, Group Chief Executive, said, 'I am pleased with a continuing resilient performance, despite tough economic conditions. Our strong customer relationships, quality and service has led to a number of recent FMCG customer contract wins, underpinning our confidence in the outlook for volume growth going forward. While markets remain challenging, we continue to focus on providing value-added solutions to our customers and on driving operational efficiency and cost control across the Group and view the future with confidence.'



