

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo Plc (RCDO.L), a sustainable energy company, reported Wednesday that its first-half loss before tax narrowed to 2.1 million pounds from last year's loss of 12.5 million pounds.



Basic loss per share was 5.5 pence, compared to loss of 13.2 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 7.9 million pounds, compared to last year's 9.9 million pounds. Basic underlying earnings per share were 9.2 pence, compared to 12.2 pence last year.



Group revenue increased 5.4 percent to 224.2 million pounds from last year's 212.7 million pounds. Revenue growth was 8.8 percent on a constant-currency basis.



Order intake was 314.3 million pounds, up 7.3 percent on a reported basis and up 9.9 percent at constant currency.



Order book of 477 million pounds climbed 15.2 percent on a reported basis and 18 percent at constant currency



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 3.8p per share, up 13.4 percent from last year. The dividend will be paid gross on April 11 to holders of ordinary shares on the Company's register of members on March 15.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the Board remains confident in delivering profit before tax at market consensus, with a strong order book, good pipeline visibility and improving margins.



Underlying profit before tax market consensus is 30.5 million pounds.



