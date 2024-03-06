

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group PLC (RAT.L) reported fiscal year profit before tax of 57.6 million pounds compared to 64.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 50.8 pence compared to 81.6 pence. Underlying profit before tax increased 30.9% to 127.1 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 131.0 pence compared to 127.7 pence.



For the 12 months ended 31 December 2023, net interest income increased to 51.7 million pounds from 18.3 million pounds, prior year. Net fee and commission income increased to 508.9 million pounds from 435.2 million pounds.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken