Aktia Bank Plc: Aktia's emerging market fund was awarded the best in Europe

Aktia Bank Plc

Press release

6 March 2024 at 1.45 p.m.

Aktia's emerging market fund was awarded the best in Europe

Aktia Emerging Market Local Currency Bond+, which invests in local currency bonds in emerging markets, collected first prize in the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards comparison.

Aktia Emerging Market Local Currency Bond+, which invests in local currency bonds in emerging markets, was awarded the best fund in the Bond Emerging Markets Global Local Currency series in Europe during a review period of three and five years.

"We value Lipper's recognition highly because Europe is a highly competitive market," says Kati Eriksson, Director in charge of Aktia's asset management.

The strengths of Aktia's asset management include customer-oriented and skilled employees as well as visionary portfolio management. According to Eriksson, these factors are what keep Aktia at the leading edge of portfolio managers year after year as an expert in emerging market bond markets at European level.

"Portfolio management is long-term and disciplined teamwork guided by a clear, active investment philosophy and a well-functioning investment process. These success factors support us on our way to becoming the leading wealth manager bank."

Aktia's investment process is based on long experience and a clear investment view

For a long time, Aktia has invested in fixed income in emerging markets, and its choices aim to provide the best possible solutions, which also work in times of uncertainty. The last couple of years have been very challenging in the fixed income market, with themes ranging from uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis to a sharp rise in inflation and a rapid tightening of central banks' monetary policy.

"The prize shows the strength of our investment process, which emphasises country selection, long-term fundamentals of countries and risk management. Last year, Lipper awarded the fund Aktia Emerging Market Local Currency Frontier, and the recognition we receive now underlines the comprehensive knowledge of Aktia's EMD team in emerging market fixed income investing," says Head of the Emerging Market Debt team Henrik Paldynski.

Refinitiv Lipper is a leading international and independent producer of fund analyses and comparisons. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are granted annually to the best funds and asset management and fund management companies all over the world. The awards are based on risk-weighted returns over three, five and ten years.

Further information:

Kati Eriksson, Head of Aktia Asset Management , tel. +358 40 563 6110, kati.eriksson(at)aktia.fi

Henrik Paldynski, Head of the Emerging Market team, tel. +358 44 370 1982, henrik.paldynski(at)aktia.fi

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere,?Vaasa?and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 860 people around Finland.?Aktia's?assets under management (AuM) on 31?December?2023 amounted to EUR 13.7?billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.0 billion.?Aktia's?shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. Lipper Leaders fund ratings do not constitute and are not intended to constitute investment advice or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security of any entity in any jurisdiction. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com.