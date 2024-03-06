Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Ziccum AB TO5 (114/24)

At the request of Ziccum AB, Ziccum AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from March 7, 2024. Security name: Ziccum AB TO5 ----------------------------- Short name: ZICC TO5 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0021512308 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 326186 ----------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Each warrant of series TO5 entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share during the period from and including 2 September 2024 to and including 13 September 2024. The subscription price per share shall correspond to the lowest of i) SEK 8 and ii) in the event that the Company resolves on a new issue of shares with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights between 1 February 2024 and 31 August 2024, the subscription price in the most recently resolved such new issue (subject to the fact that the subscription price may never be less than the quota value of the share). -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr September 2, 2024 - September 13, 2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 11, 2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ). For further information, please call Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) on +46 (0)8-5886 85 70. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280.