REACH Community Development Inc. Receives $120,000 Grant from KeyBank

Grant will support "Career Mapping" workshops designed to empower employment and foster financial wellness for residents living in REACH's affordable housing communities

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / REACH Community Development Inc. has received a $120,000 grant from KeyBank to support its "Career Mapping" workshops, which uplifts individuals who are unemployed or under-employed by equipping them with the tools and opportunities to gain employment that secures a living wage, stable hours, and health benefits.

The workshops, which are a strategic part of REACH's commitment to community empowerment, will be offered at two of its properties in North Portland and SE Portland. The ultimate objective of the "Career Mapping" workshops is to cultivate a skilled workforce within REACH's communities, thereby enabling residents to achieve stable housing. With the assurance of housing security, individuals are empowered to exit survival mode and embrace the opportunity to thrive.

"At KeyBank, we know that a crucial building block to a stable future is developing skills that will lead to successful and fulfilling employment," said Josh Lyons, KeyBank's Market President for Oregon and S.W. Washington and Commercial Banking leader. "This program will help some of our most vulnerable neighbors attain secure employment, which will increase their ability to pay their rent on time and help them navigate a path forward. Work security is imperative to effectively achieve financial wellness."

"We are immensely grateful for the partnership and support of KeyBank," said Margaret Salazar, CEO of REACH. "By addressing the critical intersection of employment and housing security, we are taking a significant step towards ensuring that all community members have the foundation needed to build a brighter, more secure future."



About REACH Community Development Inc.

REACH's mission is to create opportunities for all people to thrive by developing and promoting equitable access to quality, affordable homes, supportive services, and community. Since 1982, REACH has built innovative and affordable housing serving lower-income families and individuals in the Portland metropolitan region. More information about REACH and its programs is available at http://reachcdc.org.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $188 billion at December 31, 2023. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.







