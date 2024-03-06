

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced grants to help attract and train students for careers as pilots and aviation maintenance technicians.



Thirty-two schools from across the country will receive $13.5 million in grants from the U.S. aviation authority.



Twelve of the schools will receive $4.5 million from the FAA's Aircraft Pilots Aviation Workforce Development Grants program. The schools can use the funding to create and deliver curriculum designed to prepare high school students to become pilots, aerospace engineers or drone operators. Grants may also be used to support the professional development of teachers.



The other $9 million will go to 20 schools as part of the FAA's Aviation Maintenance Technical Workers Workforce Development program. These grants will help build back the pipeline of maintenance professionals, according to FAA.



It is estimated that approximately 20,000 fewer people are working in the U.S. aircraft maintenance sector than before the pandemic.



Recipients can use the funding to establish new educational programs, provide scholarships or apprenticeships, conduct outreach about careers in the aviation maintenance industry, and support educational opportunities related to aviation maintenance in economically disadvantaged areas.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken