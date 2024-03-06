

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - O-I Glass, Inc. (O-I) announced Wednesday that Andres Lopez will retire as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 15, 2024, following a nearly 40-year career with the Company.



The Board has been working with an executive search firm to identify O-I's next CEO as part of the Company's long-term succession planning process. Andres has agreed to support a seamless transition of responsibilities to his successor.



Lopez joined O-I in 1986 and has held numerous leadership positions across the Company's global operations before being named CEO in January 2016.



In connection with his retirement from the Company, Lopez will step down from the O-I Board of Directors at the Company's 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on May 15, 2024.



