

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission and the High Representative presented the first-ever European Defense Industrial Strategy at EU level and proposed an ambitious set of new actions to support the competitiveness and readiness of its defense industry.



The European Defense Industrial Strategy (EDIS) sets a clear, long-term vision to achieve defense industrial readiness in the European Union. As an initial means to deliver the Strategy, the European Commission tabled a legislative proposal for a European Defense Industry Program (EDIP) and a framework of measures to ensure the timely availability and supply of defense products.



EDIP will mobilize EUR1.5 billion of the EU budget over the period of 2025-2027.



The Strategy outlines the challenges currently faced by the European Defense Technological and Industrial Base (EDTIB) but also the opportunity to tap its full potential and sets out a direction for the next decade.



TO increase European defense industrial readiness, it calls for the need for EU Member States to invest more.



