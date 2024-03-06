

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate decreased in February to the lowest in nine months, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 4.2 percent in February from 4.5 percent in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.1 percent.



Moreover, this was the highest jobless rate since May 2023, when it was 4.2 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed decreased to 119,300 in February from 129,800 in January. A year ago, it was 112,800.



Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age groups, dropped to 10.5 percent from 11.7 percent.



