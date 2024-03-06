Hesai Group: Li Auto Selects Hesai as LiDAR Supplier for its Flagship MPV Li MEGA

L series upgrade to have lidar as standard configuration

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI), a leader in China's electric vehicle market, recently launched Li MEGA, its first high-voltage battery electric vehicle. The company's high-tech flagship multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) is equipped with Hesai Technology's (Nasdaq: HSAI) ultra-high-definition long-range LiDAR AT128, which allows for a full suite of intelligent driving capabilities.

Li Auto's L8 and L7 Pro models will also feature Hesai LiDAR as a standard configuration with an urban Navigation on AutoPilot (NOA) function that allows drivers to enjoy the comfort and convenience of safe, intelligent driving. This technology greatly improves intelligent driving systems' obstacle detection, enabling vehicles to quickly respond to unpredictable road conditions.

"When it comes to safety, only the best is good enough," a Li Auto spokesperson commented. "Hesai played a major role in bringing our autonomous driving suite to life and Li MEGA will bring a new standard of technological advancements to the MPV market."

With its unique and innovative design, Li MEGA reimagines the future of MPVs and expands upon the comfort and outstanding performance Li Auto is known for.

"At its core, Hesai is a safety company, and we are thrilled to partner with Li Auto to bring a best-in-class EV autonomous experience to driving enthusiasts of all kinds," a Hesai executive shared. "We look forward to continuing to advance vehicle innovation and safety together."

Over the last year, Hesai and Li Auto have achieved impressive growth together, working to push the boundaries of intelligent driving and improve road safety for all.

About Hesai Technology

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in LiDAR solutions. The company's LiDAR products enable a broad spectrum of civilian applications, including passenger and commercial vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous driving vehicles, and robotic applications such as last-mile delivery robots and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs). Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with LiDAR R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality, and affordability. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto, and Stuttgart, with customers spanning over 40 countries.

SOURCE Hesai Group