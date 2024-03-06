

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Medical device company Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Wednesday announced the real-world data study outcome, which stated that GLP-1 medicines and FreeStyle Libre technology together had greater improvement in the HbA1c levels of Type 2 Diabetes patients.



HbA1c is a measurement of a person's average blood glucose level over three months.



The study report presented at the 17th International Conference on Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes, found that using GLP-1 and FreeStyle Libre technology together had significantly reduced HbA1c levels to -2.4 percent, compared to -1.7 percent when GLP-1 was used alone.



