

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has recently reported that many European countries, including Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden, and the Netherlands, have seen a sudden rise in psittacosis infections, a respiratory disease caused by the bacterium Chlamydophila psittaci, which is commonly found in birds.



The outbreak began in late 2023 and has already resulted in five fatalities.



According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), psittacosis, also known as parrot fever, can be transmitted through exposure to infected birds such as parrots, parakeets, and cockatiels.



Infection usually occurs through breathing in airborne bacteria from bird feces, feather dust, or respiratory secretions. While human-to-human transmission is possible, it is considered rare based on studies conducted so far. The CDC has stated that there is no evidence that the bacteria spread by preparing or eating poultry. In most instances, people have come into contact with wild or domestic birds.



The majority of individuals who contract parrot fever experience a mild fever that manifests five to 14 days after coming into contact with an infected bird. Other possible symptoms include headache, muscle pain, chills, and a dry cough.



If correctly diagnosed, this pathogen is treatable with antibiotics. However, if left untreated, the illness can progress to severe pneumonia, inflammation of the heart called endocarditis, hepatitis, and even brain swelling, according to the CDC.



As this is a serious public health concern, the World Health Organization WHO continues to monitor the situation closely. It also recommends that people take precautions when handling birds and seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms associated with parrot fever.



