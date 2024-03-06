

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study conducted by researchers at Mass General Brigham has utilized deep brain stimulation (DBS) to identify malfunctions in the brain related to four common cognitive disorders: Parkinson's disease, dystonia, obsessive-compulsive disorder or OCD, and Tourette's syndrome.



The study, which was published in Nature Neuroscience on February 22, involved 261 patients from around the world, each with varying diagnoses. The researchers implanted electrodes into the brains of participants and used specialized software to identify dysfunctional brain circuits associated with each disorder.



According to Dr. Andreas Horn, an associate professor of neurology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, dysfunctional brain circuits can negatively impact normal brain functions. However, DBS may restore some functionality by releasing these inhibitions. Dr. Horn and other researchers emphasized the importance of identifying malfunctioning brain networks specific to each disorder.



Dr. Arif Dalvi, a neurologist at St. Mary's Medical Center in Florida, highlighted the evolving nature of DBS technology and mentioned the identification of key areas within brain circuits that could significantly ease symptoms. Although deep brain stimulation has been a standard of care for neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease and tremors for decades, the technology continues to evolve, he told Fox News Digital.



While the study is a significant step in defining the 'human dysfunctome,' further research and prospective trials are needed to confirm the initial findings and enhance understanding of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Dr. Horn stressed that the information should not be followed blindly. Instead, it should be validated in prospective studies before implementing any changes to clinical approaches.



