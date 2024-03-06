

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI has introduced the 'Read Aloud' feature with five different voice options on ChatGPT-3.5 and ChatGPT-4 to enhance the end-user experience.



OpenAI shared the news on X/Twitter, 'ChatGPT can now read responses to you. On iOS or Android, tap and hold the message and then tap 'Read Aloud'. We've also started rolling on the web - click the 'Read Aloud' button below the message.'



The latest feature can speak in 37 languages and can automatically detect the language of the responses. It is available on the web version of ChatGPT, as well as the iOS and Android versions of the application.



The new update will help users during multi-tasking as they could set up the chatbot to always read out the responses.



The ChatGPT users could play, pause, fast forward or rewind the verbal response according to their liking.



In 2023, OpenAI introduced a voice chat feature in ChatGPT, where users could verbally ask questions to the chatbot.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken