

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) released Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$25 million, or -$1.10 per share. This compares with -$54.5 million, or -$2.61 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.7% to $0.10 million from $0.12 million last year.



Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): -$25 Mln. vs. -$54.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$1.10 vs. -$2.61 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $0.10 Mln vs. $0.12 Mln last year.



