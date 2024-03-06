

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.79 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $105.23 million, or $2.83 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.02 million or $0.35 per share for the period.



SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $1.79 Mln. vs. $105.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $2.83 last year.



