2023 was a transformative and successful year for Avolta. The company completed a game-changing business combination, delivering its synergy targets in combination with an impressive set of financials in its first year. More resilient and diversified, Avolta continues to execute its Destination 2027 strategy with purpose. Avolta's robust 2023 performance is reflected in a conservative 2.6x leverage. Under its new capital allocation policy a 2023 dividend of CHF 0.70/share is proposed, while targeting medium term leverage of 1.5-2.0x.
2023 HIGHLIGHTS:
Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Avolta, stated: "2023 was a very successful year for Avolta. The company completed a transformational business combination redefining the global travel retail and food & beverage industry. This success is further reflected in Avolta delivering CHF 30 million of synergies, which are set to increase to CHF 85 million in 2024. With the launch of Avolta, the successful opening of our first hybrid stores and early signs of innovation initiatives, we have set the course for continued profitable growth and are driving the travel experience revolution.
RECENT DEVELOPMENTS:
STRONG PROFIT AND CASH GENERATION KPI'S
On an IFRS basis, Operating Profit reached CHF 865.1 million in 2023, an improvement from CHF 502.4 million reported in 2022. Reported Net Profit to equity holders also increased to CHF 87.3 million in 2023 (basic EPS of 0.64), versus CHF 58.2 million Net Profit to equity holders reported in the same period of last year.
Avolta's 2023 EFCF reached CHF 323.0 million. This solid performance was underpinned by strong CORE EBITDA performance as well as all other lines of the cash flow. 2023 year-end net debt totalled CHF 2,696.1 million, down from CHF 2,810.7 million a year ago and at its lowest level since 2015. This brings the company's leverage to 2.6x Net Debt/EBITDA, close to the mid-term target ratio as disclosed in Avolta's updated capital allocation policy.
REGIONAL PERFORMANCE AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT 2023
IFRS/CORE TURNOVER RECONCILIATION
NEW INTEGRATED ESG SRATEGY HOUSE
Avolta achieved significant improvements during 2023 in each of the four focus areas, for example: 40% of the company's total electricity consumption (base 2019) was sourced from reusable sources; the Company introduced a new Avolta Supplier Code of Conduct and recertified it with suppliers globally; and partnered with Oceana to support marine habitats through the sale of reusable bags in 22 countries worldwide.
Avolta has also evolved its TCFD Report by not only considering the scope of the new joint entity but also by providing three severity scenarios for climate-related risks and opportunities. Last but not least, Avolta has finalized its Community Engagement strategy creating a base for the implementation of initiatives in the communities where the company operates.
For the Annual Report 2023 including the ESG Report, the FY 2023 Results Presentation, the FY 2023 Financial tables, details of the FY 2023 Presentation and Conference Call and other related information, please visit Avolta's dedicated page: https://annualreport.avoltaworld.com/2023/en
Note: Reconciliation of Avolta's Alternative Performance Measures are disclosed in Full Year Report 2023, pages 271-277, published on Avolta's website. All 2022 proforma figures for the combined Group within this release are approximations, not audited, not reviewed.
