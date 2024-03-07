

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK), a German chemical maker and distributer, reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for fiscal year 2023 dropped to 714.9 million euros or 4.73 euros per share from 886.8 million euros or 5.74 euros per share in the prior year.



Annual operating EBITDA was 1.58 billion euros in financial year 2023, a year-on-year decline of 12.4%, or 9.2% on a constant currency basis.



Sales were 16.82 billion euros in financial year 2023, a year-on-year decline of 13.5%. On a constant currency basis, sales were down by 11.0% on the prior-year figure. The decline was due mainly to lower sales prices, but also to falling volumes.



The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board will recommend to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on May 23, 2024, a dividend payment of 2.10 euros per share compared to 2.00 euros per share paid in 2022.



Brenntag expects that the sequential recovery in volumes experienced throughout 2023 will continue in 2024.



Brenntag Group's operating EBITA for the financial year 2024 is expected to be between 1.23 billion euros and 1.43 billion euros.



