Regulatory News:

M6 Group (Paris:MMT) is happy to announce that it has acquired exclusive free-to-air rights from FIFA for the majority of matches in two of world football's major competitions

FIFA World Cup 2026TM in the USA, Canada and Mexico, from June to July 2026.

FIFA World Cup 2030TMin Spain, Portugal and Morocco. This event marks the first centenary of the competition, the first three matches will take place in South America.

M6 holds the rights to 54 of the best matches in each competition whose will now total 104. Each competition will feature a new round of 1/16 finals, giving the hope of an additional French team match.

Already a broadcaster of UEFA Euro 2024, the Europa League until June 2024, the Champions League Final from 2025 to 2027 and matches for the French women's football team until 2027, M6 Group, with this major acquisition, has strengthened its offering of free events in sport and established itself as a major sports broadcaster in France.

Nicolas de Tavernost: We are delighted with this historical agreement for M6 Group and to welcome this legendary competition to our channels. This commitment reflects the Group's deep commitment and leadership in sport.

David Larramendy : This major investment demonstrates the determination of M6 Group to pursue its development and attract massive audiences on its channels to consolidate its leadership in France. We can't wait to support the French football team through our channels and streaming platform M6+.

Romy Gai, FIFA Chief Business Officer: FIFA is delighted to welcome Groupe M6 as the official free-to-air broadcaster of the 2026 and 2030 editions of the FIFA World Cup, with an expanded format. The agreement with the M6 Group will enable French viewers to enjoy free-to-air broadcasts of the main matches of these two global events. We are delighted with this long-term partnership with the M6 Group, which will undoubtedly contribute to the success and popularity of our flagship competitions in France.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307395097/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Myriam Pinot +33 (0)1 41 92 57 73 myriam.pinot@m6.fr

PRESS

Paul Mennesson +33 (0)1 41 92 61 36 paul.mennesson@m6.fr