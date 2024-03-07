

DUNDEE (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Trust Plc (ATST.L), an investment and financial services company, on Thursday registered a pre-tax profit for the full year, amidst a gain from investment held.



For the 12 month period, the company posted a pre-tax income of 606.151 million pounds, compared with a loss of 235.868 million pounds in the previous year.



Net profit stood at 599.669 million pounds or 208.53 pence per share as against last year's loss of 242.645 million pounds or 81.14 pence per share.



Gain on investments held at fair value was at positive 578.715 million pounds, compared with a negative 358.675 million pounds in 2022.



Net Asset Value or NAV per share moved up to 11.75 pounds per share from 9.89 pounds per share in 2022.



Net assets or shareholders' funds were 3.336 billion pounds, up from last year's 2.895 billion pounds.



Total revenue was 69.591 million pounds, lesser than 95.521 million pounds a year ago.



Total revenue including capital was at positive 638.613 million pounds, compared with negative 208.472 million pounds.



Dean Buckley, Chair of Alliance Trust, said: 'Although inflation appears to have peaked and the next move in interest rates is likely to be down, the timing and pace of the expected easing of monetary policy by central banks is not clear. Cuts in interest rates may not arrive as soon or as quickly as the market expected towards the end of last year. As a result, the outlook for corporate earnings might not be as rosy as implied by some elevated stock prices.'



