

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based staffing and employment services business PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) on Thursday announced lower profit for the year ended December 31, 2023.



Profit before tax dropped 39.6 percent to 117.4 million pounds, from 194.4 million pounds in the previous year.



Earnings per share dropped to 24.3 pence, from 43.5 pence in 2022.



Revenue increased 1 percent to 2.01 billion pounds, from 1.99 billion pounds in the prior year. On a constant currency basis, the revenue growth was 1.1 percent.



The company has proposed a final dividend of 11.24 pence per share, up 4.5 percent from 10.76 pence per share in 2022.



'We produced a resilient performance in 2023 in challenging market conditions. Despite the year-on-year decline in gross profit and operating profit, we saw good activity levels through most of the year, albeit the conversion of final interviews to accepted offers and therefore gross profit became increasingly challenging due to ongoing lower levels of candidate and client confidence. said Nicholas Kirk, Chief Executive Officer.



