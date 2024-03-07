

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Elementis PLC (ELM.L) Thursday reported a profit before tax of $39.7 million for the full year, compared with a loss of $54.8 million a year ago, primarily due to higher one-time items in the previous year.



Excluding items, adjusted profit before tax increased to $84.4 million from $80.9 million last year.



Profit from continuing operations was $28.2 million or 4.7 cents per share versus loss of $62.6 million or 10.7 cent per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit from continuing operations was $64.5 million or 10.8 cents per share, comparatively flat with $64.8 million or 10.9 cents per share in the previous year.



The company posted a net profit of $26.5 million or 4.4 cents per share compared with net loss of $51.1 million or 8.8 cents per share last year.



Revenue for the year declined to $713.4 million from $736.4 million in the previous year.



Additionally, Elementis has reinstated and proposed a final dividend of 2.1 cents per share.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX