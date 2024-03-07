

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British construction and property company Kier Group Plc (KIE.L) Thursday reported that its first-half profit before tax grew 6 percent to 27.0 million pounds from last year's 25.4 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share, meanwhile, dropped 2 percent to 4.6 pence from 4.7 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 49.0 million pounds, compared to 45.8 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 8.7 pence, compared to 8.5 pence a year ago.



Group revenue climbed 22 percent to 1.86 billion pounds from prior year's 1.53 billion pounds. Adjusted revenue increased 23%, driven by Infrastructure Services and Construction



Further, the company announced the resumption of dividends, with an interim dividend declared of 1.67p per share. The interim dividend will be paid on May 31 to shareholders on the register at close of business on April 19.



Regarding the current trading, Kier Group said its second half of the financial year has started well, and that it is trading in-line with expectations.



Over the medium-term for a three to five year period, the company continues to expect revenue between 4.0 billion pounds to 4.5 billion pounds and adjusted operating profit margin of around 3.5%.



