

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nikki Haley, who was Donald Trump's lone remaining prominent rival in the race to win the Republican primaries, has announced that she is leaving the presidential race.



Announcing the suspension of her campaign in her home state of South Carolina, Haley said, 'The time has now come to suspend my campaign. I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets.'



She did not endorse Trump for nomination, but urged the front-runner to earn the support of those who voted for her.



'It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the vote - those in our party and beyond it, who did not support him. And I hope he does that.'



'At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people. This is now his time for choosing,' added Haley, who was the US ambassador to the United Nations under Trump.



Haley signaled the end of her bid for the presidency one day after Super Tuesday.



Trump won all but one of the 15 Super Tuesday states while Haley made a surprise victory in Vermont.



The former South Carolina Governor is the first woman to win a Republican primary in US history.



Trump picked up an estimated 961 delegates on Super Tuesday, while Haley managed to win only 86 delegates.



To win the Republican nomination, a candidate needs 1,215 of 2,429 delegates. Considering the current trend, Trump is on his way to achieving the target easily, reports say.



