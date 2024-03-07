

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased in January as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary figures from Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 95 million in January from EUR 340 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports dropped 8.6 percent year-on-year in January, and imports plunged by 11.9 percent.



Shipments to the EU member countries declined 7.2 percent annually in January, and imports from those nations dropped 7.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to countries outside the EU decreased 10.6 percent, and imports from those countries slumped by 18.0 percent.



