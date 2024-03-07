

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will deliver his third State of the Union address Thursday, which will also be the last one of his current presidency.



The President is scheduled to address both chambers of the Congress at 9 PM ET.



With the presidential election just eight months away, the Democratic nominee will lay out the achievements that his administration has delivered on for the American people and his vision for the future.



'Fundamentally, the President will outline an agenda that is about continuing to build on the progress that we've made over the last three years,' according to the White House.



'He will talk about whose side he is on and his plan to improve the lives of all Americans. That includes lowering costs for Americans and giving people more breathing room, lowering healthcare premiums and taking on Big Pharma to lower the cost of prescription drugs, making the wealthy and corporations pay their fair share in taxes, saving our democracy and protecting our democratic institutions, protecting women's reproductive health in the face of relentless attacks from Republican elected officials, making progress on his Unity Agenda, ending cancer as we know it, delivering on the sacred obligation to veterans, tackling the mental health crisis, and beating the opioid and overdose pandemic,' Biden's Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.



The State of the Union comes at a time Biden's popularity is low in polls, facing criticism from within the Democrat party as well as from his potential rival Donald Trump and the Republican opposition.



