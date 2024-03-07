

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remained mixed amidst conflicting rate cut signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other Fed speakers. Concerns about sticky inflation reiterated by Fed speakers added to the anxiety. Markets weighed the Fed's willingness to cut rates as well as the simultaneous hesitance to rush through with the same. Markets are also keenly awaiting the ECB's interest rate decision on Thursday, the Fed Chair's Senate hearing on Thursday as well as the non-farm payrolls data due from the U.S. on Friday.



Wall Street Futures indicate a mildly positive sentiment. Major European benchmarks are trading mixed ahead of the ECB decision. Asian shares finished mostly lower.



The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices moved lower amidst mixed rate signals by the Fed and concerns about economic recovery in China. Rate cut hopes and the weak Dollar however lifted gold prices. Cryptocurrencies are moving in a mixed fashion.



Here is a glimpse of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,705.50, up 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,117.60, up 0.25% Germany's DAX at 17,711.25, down 0.09% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 7,660.23, down 0.25% France's CAC 40 at 7,959.79, up 0.06% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,929.45, up 0.28% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,598.50, down 1.31% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,763.70, up 0.39% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,027.40, down 0.41% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 16,229.78, down 1.27%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0893, down 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.2751, up 0.17% USD/JPY at 147.94, down 0.96% AUD/USD at 0.6602, up 0.59% USD/CAD at 1.3504, down 0.06% Dollar Index at 103.23, down 0.13%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.104%, down 0.05% Germany at 2.3050%, down 1.07% France at 2.757%, down 0.90% U.K. at 4.0470%, up 1.33% Japan at 0.729%, down 0.48%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $82.30, down 0.80%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $78.52, down 0.77%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,164.25, up 0.28%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $66,902.19, up 0.40% Ethereum at $3,800.75, down 0.71% BNB at $434.73, up 5.87% Solana at $139.99, up 6.75% XRP at $0.6222, up 1.51%.



