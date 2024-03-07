

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - A Chinese software engineer has been arrested for theft of Artificial Intelligence technology-related trade secrets from Google.



A federal grand jury indicted Linwei Ding and charged him with four counts of theft of trade secrets while secretly working for two Chinese technology companies.



This was announced by Attorney General Merrick B. Garland while participating in a 'Fireside Chat' at the American Bar Association's 39th National Institute on White Collar Crime in San Francisco.



According to the indictment, Ding transferred sensitive Google trade secrets and other confidential information from the search engine giant's network to his personal account while secretly affiliating himself with China-based companies in the AI industry.



Ding, a resident of Newark, California, was arrested Wednesday in Newark.



According to the indictment, Ding stole from Google more than 500 confidential files containing AI trade secrets.



The technology Ding allegedly stole the building blocks of Google's advanced supercomputing data centers, which are designed to support machine learning workloads used to train and host large AI models.



The 38-year-old professional joined Google in 2019 and his responsibilities included developing this software.



Even while he was an employee of Google, Ding had founded his own technology company in the AI and machine learning industry and was acting as the company's CEO.



If convicted, Ding faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.



